Juanita (Trump) DelGrosso, 93, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully at her home on June 17, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born August 13, 1925, in South Connellsville, a daughter of the late James and Viola (Snyder) Trump.

Juanita was the last surviving member of her nine brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Joseph DelGrosso; her five sisters, Margaret Martucci, Dolores Hampshire, Evelyn Henderson, Mary Bartock and Betty Eutsey; and her four brothers, Elmer Trump, Ronald Trump, Edward Trump and Lloyd Trump.

Juanita is survived by her daughter Roxane Mongelluzzo and her husband Robert; granddaughters, Dr. Jillian Mongelluzzo of San Francisco, Calif., and Robin Mongelluzzo of Pittsburgh; great-granddaughter Vida Arnold; her loving and devoted caregivers Janice Heater and Heidi Piscal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Juanita was a talented seamstress who loved helping brides prepare for their special day. She was employed at Leon's and Pat's Bridal for most of her life. Juanita was Protestant by faith.

At her request, there will be no public viewing or service. Donations in her memory can be made to Connellsville Community Ministries 110 West Crawford Avenue Connellsville, PA 15425.

The family would like to thank Excela Home Hospice, Home Instead and Caring Mission for the excellent care they provided to Juanita.

Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033.

