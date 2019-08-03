|
|
Judy A. Johnson, 65, of Normalville, died Friday, Aug.2, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born May 31, 1954, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late James and Myrtle Layman Weimer.
She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Johnson Sr.; her children, Melinda Stewart and her husband Terry of Republic, Beverly Ritenour and her fiancé Edward Koontz of Mill Run, Keith Johnson of Melcroft, Benjamin Johnson Jr. and his wife Rose of Normalville, Myrtle Johnson and her fiancé Melvin Nicklow of Normalville, and James Johnson and his fiancée Heather Borckoff of Irwin; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, including Allison, Julian and Stacee, whom she raised; one sister, Theresa Knopsnider of Owensdale; and two brothers, Melvin Weimer of Ohio and Gerald Weimer of New Castle.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday and 2-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.
