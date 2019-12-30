|
Judy Dian Homer, 72, of Vanderbilt, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born November 22, 1947, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Alberta (Robaugh) Fritsky.
She worked as a custodian for the Carnegie Free Library of Connellsville for many years.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Connellsville.
To put that she was an avid hunter is an understatement. Dian loved hunting and couldn't wait for the season to come every year, where she would go out with her whole family. She loved seeing deer wander through her backyard, which would get her excited for the upcoming season when she would get to go out into the woods. In addition to hunting, Dian loved playing bingo and loved scratch-offs.
Dian cherished her family, and she was most proud of her grandchildren, who would affectionately call her "Grandma Di." She would flaunt her grandchildren any chance she could get.
Dian is survived by her husband, John David Homer, of Vanderbilt; children, Anita Covalesky of Vanderbilt, Dawn Shahan of Mt. Pleasant, Joseph Taylor of Connellsville, Rod Taylor of New Kensington, Deanna Homer DeBerry of Vanderbilt, Davidean Homer-Van Divner and husband Gene of Grindstone, Tammy Hollis of Connellsville and Dana Watson of Connellsville; grandchildren, Tara (Kerry), Alicia (Delton), Ashley, Ryan (Mikayla), Joelle, Korie, Robbie, Jolyn, Ridge, James "Dirt," Carrissa, Alison (Barron), Junior, Chelsea, Alex, Megan and Wade; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Easton, Tessa, Talia, Lawrence, Nicholas, Olivia, Carter, Jordyn, Rowan, Nyah, Aliah, Ezekial and Wade; sisters, Alberta Everitt and Mary Harris and many beloved other family and friends whom she adored and loved.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Charles Shahan III; son-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Shahan Jr.; brother, John Fritsky; sister, Nancy Fritsky; her three best friends, Roxie Ridgley, Shelia Van Divner and Pat Clark.
Family and friends will be received in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home Inc., 418 North Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, from 9 am until 1p.m. on Tuesday, the hour of the funeral service with Rev. Pastor Kerri Clark officiating.
Interment will follow at Scottdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Dian's family requests that donations be made to the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home Inc., 418 North Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, to help offset the costs of the funeral expenses.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.