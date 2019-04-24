Home

Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Jules B. Dill

Jules B. Dill Obituary

Jules Bernard Dill, 97, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 22, 2019, at home.

He was born on July 11, 1921, in Connellsville, a son of the late George P. and Louise (Schlinger) Dill.

He was Lutheran by faith. After completing high school, Jules served his country in the United States Navy in Panama. Once he returned from his service, he was employed through and retired from PennDOT after many years.

Jules was a longtime member of the Connellsville Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Jules is survived by his loving children, James Dill and his late wife, Peggy of Connellsville, and Jules Dill and wife Maureen of Ebensburg; six grandchildren, Erik, Tony, Todd, Jamie, Jason, and Leigh Ann; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jules was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Loretta Hannah (Woods) Dill; four sisters, Margaret, Francis, Agnes, and Marlene; two brothers, Robert and Henry; and an infant twin brother and sister.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with a memorial ritual being held at 7:30 p.m. by the Connellsville Township Volunteer Fire Department. Additional visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of the funeral service, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville, with full military rites accorded by the V.F.W. Post 21 and the American Legion Posts 301 and 762.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

