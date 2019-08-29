|
June Cavanaugh, 95, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township), went to be with her Lord on Aug. 27, 2019.
June was born July 5, 1924, in Lancaster, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Otis Andrew Catoe and Bessie Emma (Vincent) Catoe.
She was predeceased by her husband, Reid James Cavanaugh, to whom she was married on May 7, 1945. They celebrated 69-plus years of blissful marriage.
June is survived by Mr. and Mrs. Gene Cavanaugh and several nieces and nephews.
June was the late surviving member of her immediate family. She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
June attended Lancaster, S.C., Schools, graduating from high school in 1942. She entered the Camden School of Nursing in Camden, S.C., in 1942. June graduated as a registered nurse in September 1945 from the Camden School of Nursing. She worked in many hospitals and maternity wards throughout her nursing career and assisted in the delivery of many children. Her last two deliveries were a niece and a nephew in the Connellsville Hospital.
June also compassionately provided care as a private duty nurse, delivering service in private homes.
June was a faithful Christian throughout her life and was a member of the Gillscreek Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, S.C., and the East Connellsville United Methodist Church in Connellsville. June will be remembered as a devoted Christian wife, nurse, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor. She was an excellent cook and homemaker, and she also enjoyed working in her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, at the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating.
Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial contribution be made to the Cornwell Presbyterian Church, c/o 2208 Columbia Hwy., Blackstock, SC 29014, in memory of June Cavanaugh.
