June Grabiak, 90, a longtime resident of Scottdale, passed away Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020, at RNC of Greensburg, while being comforted by her loving family. She was born June 30, 1929, in Layton, the daughter of the late Harry and Laura Rock Wells.June attended St. Pius X R.C. Church of Mt. Pleasant and was a longtime member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, where she was also a member of the choir for many years.She was a graduate of the former East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1946. She was a social member of Scottdale Firemen's Club, and she enjoyed bowling with the Pleasantettes of Mt. Pleasant and the Pluggers Bowling League. June loved to sing karaoke with her children, and she enjoyed singing Sunday nights at Bud Murphy's of Connellsville as well as at the Scottdale Firemen's Club.She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a friend to many.June is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her devoted and loving children, Barry T. Grabiak and wife Alesia of Everson, Richard K. Grabiak and Donna Yochus of Scottdale, Wayne E. Grabiak and wife Dana of Scottdale, Randy C. Grabiak of Greensburg, and Kathy M. Grabiak of Erie; her loving grandchildren, Karen Meidel and husband Andrew, Tom Grabiak, Leah Grabiak, Jarred Grabiak and wife Rachel, Hillary Stark and husband Mike, Lauren Grabiak and fiancé Logan Noll, Brock Grabiak, Lindsey Dzik, and Ryan Dzik; her three great-grandchildren, Claire Meidel, Haley Grabiak, and Hadley Stark; and her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph Grabiak and Alice Sightes of Michigan City, Ind.June was the last surviving member of her immediate family.In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Thomas Grabiak (June 2, 2012); four sisters, Theora Dee Christy, Laura B. Santamyer, Charlotte Marie Cramer, and Betty Lou McIntire; and three brothers, Frances Culler, John Culler, and Harry "Bud" Wells.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark Williams for his years of care and Dr. H. Kim for the professionalism and care that was shown to their mother.To the administration and staff at RNC for the terrific care given to Mom: we would Like to thank Joan, Bernadette, Susan, Kristen, Frank, Jayme, Alex and Jess. A special thank you to Kim and Sandy for their special care and compassion to the family.A special thank you to Susan Malik, who is a part of this family and was mom's caregiver. To the staff at Bridges Hospice, we appreciate your care and compassion given to our mom and also to our family.Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private family visitation will be held in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.A private family Mass will be held in St. Pius R. C. Church, Mt. Pleasant, with Fr. Richard Kosisko as Celebrant.Committal services and interment will take place in St. John Parish Cemetery, Scottdale.To view the online obituary or sign the guest registry, or to send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 16, 2020.