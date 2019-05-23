Justin David Klepsky, 31, of Scottdale, died Monday evening, May 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 7, 1987, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Dennis Frank Klepsky Jr. and his wife Deborah. Justin was a 2006 graduate of Southmoreland High School where he excelled at the game of soccer. He was on the traveling team for Scottdale Soccer, where he also played at Disney World. He was employed as a Lab Tech for Hill Top Labs of Scottdale for 11 years. Along with the love of his wife, son and family, Justin loved Virginia Beach and also enjoyed playing darts and being a part of a league. Justin is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving wife, Paula Lynn Minerd Klepsky, whom he married May 31, 2014, of Scottdale; son Geno D. Klepsky, age 3, at home, and a child due in November; beloved Chihuahua, "Gracie"; grandparents, Dennis F. Klepsky Sr. and wife Gwendolyn Keslar Klepsky of Scottdale, who raised him since he was 2 years of age; siblings, Troy and Melanie Klepsky of Scottdale, Melissa Collins and Pat Truax of Dawson, Dennis Andrew Klepsky and Mandy Detone of Scottdale, Sara Klepsky and Jacob Gardiner of Greene County, Robert Klepsky and wife Paige of Mt. Pleasant, Brittany and Brad Neiderhiser of Mt. Pleasant, Kaitlyn Beard of Salisbury, N.C., Derek Miller of Scottdale; stepsister, Gwendolyn Lehneke and husband Jim of Hunker; his birth mother, Laura Ann Hatter and Mark Grimm of Scottdale; uncle and aunt, Randy and Rachel Klepsky of Washington, Pa., and Renee Hatter of Royersford, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Justin was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Madisyn G. Klepsky (Dec. 2008); and maternal grandmother, Betty Hatter. Family and friends of Justin are cordially invited from 2-7:30 p.m. Sunday, at which time his funeral service will take place at the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with Pastor Rick Phillips, pastor of the Scottdale Church of Christ. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to the . To view the online obituary, send flowers, sign the guest registry, send online condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.