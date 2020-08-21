1/
Kaitlyn Elise Fencil
Kaitlyn Elise Fencil, 23, of Acme, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 16, 1997 in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Randy P. and Janice M. Snyder Fencil.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clyde and Dorothy Hoffer Snyder and Aunt Patty Snyder Rriffle.

Her smile and laughter will be missed by her mother, sisters; Alyssa Fencil, Ashley Prinkey and her girlfriend Cicily Bula; niece Sara; nephew Eli. Her friends will miss her deeply.

Kaitlyn was a 2015 graduate of the Connellsville Area Technical Center. Even though she suffered from Chrohn's Disease and mental health issues, she never let it stop her from reading books, listening to music, watching movies, going to concerts, and making YouTube videos @KaitlynElise and loving her cat Rentin and dog Kylo. She volunteered at Animal Friends of Westmoreland County and was a 13-year member of the Girl Scouts. She worked as a caregiver at From the Heart. Her last selfless act was being an organ donor. Memorial contributions can be made to the GoFundMe funeral expenses for Kaitlyn Fencil.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

We'd like to thank the incredible doctors and nurses that had any part in her care at Presby and to all the CORE members that took wonderful care of us and made us many keepsakes of Kaitlyn and her amazing donation of life to others.

Kaitlyn's professional funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BLAIRLOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis.

Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com



Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 21, 2020.
