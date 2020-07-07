1/
Karen D. Rechenberg
Karen Dale Rechenberg, R.N., 67, of Dunbar, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020.

She was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Frankfurt, Germany, a daughter of the late Skip and Deanie (Weaver) Russell.

She was a member of Dunbar Baptist Church. Karen graduated from Washington School of Nursing in 1972. Following her graduation, Karen worked for Uniontown Hospital in the emergency room and Labor and Delivery. She then worked for Albert Gallatin Health as a therapy nurse. Karen was an avid reader, a loving and caring nurse, wonderful mother, and devoted wife. When not working, Karen loved shopping, going to the beach, and being in the outdoors.

She will be missed beyond measure by her loving and devoted husband of 48 years, Bill Rechenberg; two daughters, Joy Lager of Trafford, and Rachel Collins and husband Kevin of Dunbar; two grandsons, Seth and Cameron Collins; sisters, Kim Bianchi and husband Jerry of Dunbar, and Candi Gibbs and husband Matt of Lemont Furnace; and Karen's stepmother, Frances Russell of South Connellsville.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Robert L. Wrachford officiating.

Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 7, 2020.
