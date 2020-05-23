Karen E. Haney
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen E. Haney, 69, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 20, 1951, in Connellsville, daughter of Harry E. Hall Jr. and Sally Anderson Hall.She worked as a caregiver.Surviving are her father, Harry (Mabel) E Hall Jr.; daughter, Tiffany (Adam) Thomas; grandchildren, Larissa Haney, Kendyl Haney and Cooper Thomas; and brother, Larry (Lynn) Hall.She was predeceased by her mother; her significant other, John Giles; and grandparents, Wilber (Goldie Martin) Anderson and Harry E. (Sarah Whipkey) Hall.There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved