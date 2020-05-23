Karen E. Haney, 69, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 20, 1951, in Connellsville, daughter of Harry E. Hall Jr. and Sally Anderson Hall.She worked as a caregiver.Surviving are her father, Harry (Mabel) E Hall Jr.; daughter, Tiffany (Adam) Thomas; grandchildren, Larissa Haney, Kendyl Haney and Cooper Thomas; and brother, Larry (Lynn) Hall.She was predeceased by her mother; her significant other, John Giles; and grandparents, Wilber (Goldie Martin) Anderson and Harry E. (Sarah Whipkey) Hall.There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.



