Karen Louise ( Walter) Bitner, 71, of Connellsville departed this world to be with her Lord on November 24, 2019.
"Kay" passed away peacefully in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe, largely from the debilitating effects of a 20-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
She was born October 24, 1948 in Auburn, Indiana, a daughter of the late Robert Walter and Mildred (Marlowe Walter) Lung.
Kay was protestant by faith, having attended the Connellsville Church of God most of her adult life, where she loved teaching children and serving as children's director at the church.
Following graduation at Dekalb High School in Auburn, Indiana, Kay obtained her teacher certification in elementary education from Anderson University, Anderson, Indiana.
She was employed for her 30 year teaching career in the Connellsville Area School District, mostly as a thirdgrade teacher.
Due to her limited physical abilities in later life, reading became a passion of hers. One of her other great enjoyments was spending time with family and friends at the family cabin at Whitehall Camp & Conference Center, Emlenton, Pennsylvania.
She also loved being an encourager and listener for others.
But her greatest human love in life was her family. Kay is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 48 years, Richard "Dick" Bitner; a son, Seth Bitner and wife Andrea of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Sarah McMeekin and husband Denis of Connellsville; step-daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" McKenzie and husband Mark of New Bern, North Carolina; a sister, Peggy Miller of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a grandson , Larsson McMeekin; and a step-granddaughter, Summer McKenzie as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her sister Carol ( Walter) Pearsall; step-brothers, Nelson, Verlin and Lanny Lung; step-sister Nancy ( Lung) Boger; half-brother, Larry Lung: and step-father Kenneth Lung.
At Kay's request, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service to celebrate Kay's life and journey will be held at the Connellsville Church of God, 126 Breakneck Avenue, Connellsville at 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 18, 2020, with Rev. Nelson Confer officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com. If desired, any donations should be made in lieu of flowers to the Connellsville Church of God, 126 Breakneck Ave., in memory of Kay.
The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation to the nurses, aides and staff of Amedisys for their loving, compassionate, very professional and highly skilled care of Kay through the many years.
Also, a special thank you is expressed to the ICU staff at Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mount Pleasant, and to the nurses and staff at Select Specialty Hospital at the Excela Health Hospital-Latrobe.