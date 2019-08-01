|
Beloved family matriarch Kathaleen "Kat" Thompson Walker, 92, of Leisenring, passed away peacefully July 30, 2019, at Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
She was born April 11, 1927, to Eleze (Davis) and Vernon Thompson Sr., in Brookvale.
Kathaleen was a graduate of Dunbar Township High School's Class of 1945.
She was employed by G.C. Murphy Company of Connellsville and was an avid bowler. She was a member of Payne AME Church in Connellsville and American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary Post 762 in Trotter, and she was a former treasurer of the Fayette County Senior Action Council.
Kathaleen's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the nurses and staff at Mt. Macrina Manor and Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care they provided during her stay.
Kathaleen was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Walker, in 1993; son, Donald E. Walker, in 2016; siblings, Annabel Thompson, Vernice Thompson Burton, Vernon "Jay" Thompson Jr., and Carl Thompson.
Kathaleen is survived by her daughter, Toni M. Colland (Jim) of Connellsville; her son, Gary Walker (Chie "Lam") of Tokyo, Japan; grandsons, John A. Walker (Kristin) of East Pittsburgh, and Christopher Walker (Michelle) of Savannah, Ga.; granddaughter, Tonya Cameron of Connellsville; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Matilda "Honey" Webb of Leisenring; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends and family will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Payne AME Church, 812 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, with the Rev. Alfred L. Thompson officiating.
Interment will follow immediately at the Green Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lantz Funeral Home, Inc., 297 E. Main St., Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.