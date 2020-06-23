Katherine L. (Betty) Williams, 100, of Connellsville, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Until six months ago, she was living independently with family assistance, but after a minor fall in January, Betty decided that it was time to remain in her bed, and so she did.

Betty was born Oct. 5, 1919, in Uniontown, the eighth of 10 children to the late Arthur Blaine and Retta (Bierer) King.

Later, the family moved to Connellsville because her father worked for the railroad (the family relocated frequently), and Betty always thought it fortunate that, of all the children, she was the only one who had been able to complete first grade through graduation (Connellsville High School, Class of 1937) in the same town. Betty was a member of the First (now Wesley) Methodist Church when she met a local boy, J. Lyell Williams in the Epworth League. They married in 1943 before he entered active duty in the U.S. Army, and they eventually raised three children. They had been married for 55 years at the time of his death in 1999.

Betty was a homemaker for 20 years before going to work at Connellsville State Highlands Hospital, retiring in 1981 as an LPN. She remained active in the hospital's auxiliary after retirement. Other activities included Yough Trail biking with friends, and bowling with the Golden Girls (until age 95!). She enjoyed music, dancing, and especially singing, around the house and in church and community choirs. In addition to appreciating a good book and Circle A-Word, she wrote poetry, composing over 50 poems, many of which were read at family and community gatherings. As a member of the garden club, she had a deep interest in and knowledge of flowers, and carefully tended to many backyard flower beds as long as she could. Betty enjoyed nature and especially birds, in particular the visits of hummingbirds to her feeder.

Betty is survived by three children, Judy Fullhart and husband Greg of Delaware, Ronald Williams and wife Noreen of Pittsburgh, and Karen Kapolka of Connellsville; grandchildren, Jeff Kapolka and wife Megan, Megan L. Kapolka, James Lyell (Jay) Williams II and wife Kelly, Brian Williams, and Adam Fullhart; three great-grandchildren, and another on the way; and two sisters in West Virginia.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, James Lyell Williams; seven siblings; sonin law, John A. Kapolka Jr. (2007); grandson, Kurt Kapolka (1994); and granddaughter, Karli Kapolka (2014).

Betty's family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care and her in-home caregivers, Gabby, Mary, Dana, Jess, Donna, and Kelly for the care given to Betty at the end of her life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Connellsville Garden Club in Betty's memory, or to a charity of your choice.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

