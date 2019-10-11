Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian Head Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Pletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen I. Pletcher


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen I. Pletcher Obituary

Kathleen I. "Kay" Pletcher, 78, of Indian Head, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

She was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Somerset, a daughter of the late Milton and Pauline Miller Weimer.

All those who knew Kay loved her. She had a special gift!

She is survived by her husband, Barry I. Pletcher; two children, David Pletcher and his wife Roxann of Oswego, N.Y., and Suzanne Kelly and her husband Tad of Greensburg.; four grandchildren, Andrew Pletcher, Kathleen Broom and her husband Matt, Ryan Kelly and his wife Caitlin, and Rebecca Jossey and her husband Brandon; one great-grandchild, Truett Jossey; and a special nephew, Keith Weimer.

Kay was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marge Weimer; and a brother, Neil Weimer.

There will be no public viewing or services. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Indian Head Church of God, with the Rev. Douglas Nolt officiating.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., Melcroft.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now