Kathleen I. "Kay" Pletcher, 78, of Indian Head, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
She was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Somerset, a daughter of the late Milton and Pauline Miller Weimer.
All those who knew Kay loved her. She had a special gift!
She is survived by her husband, Barry I. Pletcher; two children, David Pletcher and his wife Roxann of Oswego, N.Y., and Suzanne Kelly and her husband Tad of Greensburg.; four grandchildren, Andrew Pletcher, Kathleen Broom and her husband Matt, Ryan Kelly and his wife Caitlin, and Rebecca Jossey and her husband Brandon; one great-grandchild, Truett Jossey; and a special nephew, Keith Weimer.
Kay was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marge Weimer; and a brother, Neil Weimer.
There will be no public viewing or services. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Indian Head Church of God, with the Rev. Douglas Nolt officiating.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., Melcroft.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.