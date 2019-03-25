Kathleen "Polly" Trump, 104 years young, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born Oct. 14, 1914 in Connellsville, where she remained a lifelong resident and a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1932. In addition to her parents, John McGrath and Mary Fealy McGrath, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, Earl T. Trump, and her sisters, Genevieve Cockrell Hacker and Patricia O'Neal. Polly is survived by her children, Kathleen "Kathy" Daniel Trump and spouse Georgiana of Buena Park, Calif., Earl "Tom" Trump of Connellsville, her loving care giver for 11 years, John "Jack" Trump and wife Keiko of Connellsville, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Trump Wingert and husband Gregg of Sugar Land, Texas; her grandchildren, Karen Trump of Connellsville, Pamela Trump of Las Vegas, Nev., Brett Trump of Buena Park, Calif., Kelsey Wingert of Atlanta, Ga., and Lindsay Trump of Buena Park, Calif.; her nephew, William O'Neal of Connellsville; her nieces, Marge Cockrell Helinsky of Alta Loma, Calif., Anne Cockrell Bauer of Valinda, Calif., Kasey Cockrell of Mission Viejo, Calif., and Martha Cockrell of Tustin, Calif. Polly was very social and loved interacting with everyone she met. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, teaching English as a second language, reading, playing bridge, word puzzles, shopping and nightly watching "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Starting Silver Sneakers exercise at the age of 90 kept her in shape physically, mentally and socially. Polly always looked forward to visits from her children, grandchildren and family. A very special thank you is extended to Dr. Mark Williams and staff for years of TLC and to Medi Home Hospice and staff for their compassionate care. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430) where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wed. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Connellsville Partner Parish of The Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, with the Rev. Robert Lubic as celebrant. A committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Connellsville Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, where Polly has been a member for 104 years, at the Parish office at 116 S. Second St., Connellsville Pa. 15425. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.