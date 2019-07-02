Kathryn A. Ansell, 74, of Connellsville, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the Country Care Manor, Fayette City. She was born Dec. 26, 1944, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Harold H. and Gladys H. Raupach Wandel. She was a graduate of Connellsville High School in 1962, and she attended West Virginia University. She was a member and past matron of the Order of Eastern Star #247, member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Margaret Caven Chapter #42, and a member and past Grand Guardian of Job's Daughters. Kathryn was also a member of the Red Hats Society, was an avid bingo player, and she had the distinction of being the first woman deputy of the state Fish and Boat Commission. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served on the church council and was a member of the Trinadult Sunday School Class. She is survived by her children, Kimberley Kerns and her husband Ronald Jr. of Connellsville, Rhonda Pilarcik and her husband Randy of Evans City, Ronald J. Ansell of Greensburg, and Kellie R. Sheets and her husband Robert of Connelllsville; her grandchildren, Cody Pilarcik and Ashley of Ohio, Shelby Kerns of West Virginia, Zachary Pilarcik of Butler, Jessica Sheets of Connellsville, Joshua Kerns of Connellsville, and Robert Sheets of Connellsville; two great-grandchildren, Adelyn Welsh and Apollo Pilarcik; two sisters, Darlene Shaw of Connellsville and Joy Sampey and her husband Leroy of Connellsville; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James E. "Abie" Ansell in 2005; and a sister, Dolores Strawn. Friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where parting prayers will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kerri Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. The order of Eastern Star # 247 will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.