Kathryn F. Keslar Laymon, 75, of Normalville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Sept. 28, 1944 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Stewart and Mary Umble Keslar.

Kathryn was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1962.

She worked at several jobs during her lifetime, including at the former Connellsville Sportsware, the former Volkswagen Plant in New Stanton, as a certified nursing assistant at the Hilltop Manor Nursing Home in Donegal and as a nurse's aid at Highlands Hospital in Connellsville.

She was a member of the Poplar Run Church of God of Prophecy and the Greenwood Heights Church of God.

She was a member of the Highlands Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and the Red Hats.

Kathryn loved her pets especially her cat Sammy and dogs Rhett and Scarlett.

Kathryn was a loving mother, grandmother and sister to her family and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving daughter Pamela Laymon-Smith and husband James of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren Ariel, Joseph, Christopher and Ava Laymon-Smith, Johnny Knopsinder and wife Carson of White, whom she loved as a son and their children Logan, Lydia, Blake and Austin; her brother Richard Keslar and wife Mildred of Ridgway, PA; her sister-in-law Twila Balsley of Normalville; and her nephew James Balsley and wife Robin of Normalville.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn was predeceased by her husband Irvin W. "Buzz" Laymon on Aug. 20, 2006; her siblings, Joseph, Robert, Harrold, James, William, Thomas and Eugene Keslar; and an infant brother and sister Kenneth and Marie.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home Inc., corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455- 2310) where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Randy Winemiller officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Dan Snyder Cemetery, Saltlick Tonwship.

