1/
Kathryn F. Laymon
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathryn F. Keslar Laymon, 75, of Normalville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Sept. 28, 1944 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Stewart and Mary Umble Keslar.

Kathryn was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1962.

She worked at several jobs during her lifetime, including at the former Connellsville Sportsware, the former Volkswagen Plant in New Stanton, as a certified nursing assistant at the Hilltop Manor Nursing Home in Donegal and as a nurse's aid at Highlands Hospital in Connellsville.

She was a member of the Poplar Run Church of God of Prophecy and the Greenwood Heights Church of God.

She was a member of the Highlands Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and the Red Hats.

Kathryn loved her pets especially her cat Sammy and dogs Rhett and Scarlett.

Kathryn was a loving mother, grandmother and sister to her family and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving daughter Pamela Laymon-Smith and husband James of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren Ariel, Joseph, Christopher and Ava Laymon-Smith, Johnny Knopsinder and wife Carson of White, whom she loved as a son and their children Logan, Lydia, Blake and Austin; her brother Richard Keslar and wife Mildred of Ridgway, PA; her sister-in-law Twila Balsley of Normalville; and her nephew James Balsley and wife Robin of Normalville.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn was predeceased by her husband Irvin W. "Buzz" Laymon on Aug. 20, 2006; her siblings, Joseph, Robert, Harrold, James, William, Thomas and Eugene Keslar; and an infant brother and sister Kenneth and Marie.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home Inc., corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455- 2310) where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Randy Winemiller officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Dan Snyder Cemetery, Saltlick Tonwship.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit the website at brooksfhmelcroft.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved