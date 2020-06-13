Kathryn Prichard

Kathryn Kovach Prichard, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2020, after a brief illness.

Kathryn was born April 13, 1926, in Vanderbilt and was the 11th child of 13 born to Michael and Mary Kovach.

She was predeceased by all of her siblings.

Kathryn's beloved husband, James Clark Prichard, died in 1989 after 43 years of marriage.

Kathryn is survived by her five children, Karen Knowles, James Clark Prichard II (Cathy), Linda Zielke (James), Mark Prichard (Gerianne), and Nancy Renner

(Michael). She will be remembered lovingly by her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Kathryn's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Hope, Little Mack and Martin roads, St. Clair Shores, Mich. Please do not approach the doors of the church before 9:50 a.m. The church is properly set up for social distancing.

Please view the Kaul Funeral Home (St. Clair Shores location) website for the online obituary and details.

Memorial offerings may be made in Kathryn's name to the Meals on Wheels program.