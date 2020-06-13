Kathryn Prichard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathryn Kovach Prichard, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2020, after a brief illness.

Kathryn was born April 13, 1926, in Vanderbilt and was the 11th child of 13 born to Michael and Mary Kovach.

She was predeceased by all of her siblings.

Kathryn's beloved husband, James Clark Prichard, died in 1989 after 43 years of marriage.

Kathryn is survived by her five children, Karen Knowles, James Clark Prichard II (Cathy), Linda Zielke (James), Mark Prichard (Gerianne), and Nancy Renner

(Michael). She will be remembered lovingly by her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Kathryn's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Hope, Little Mack and Martin roads, St. Clair Shores, Mich. Please do not approach the doors of the church before 9:50 a.m. The church is properly set up for social distancing.

Please view the Kaul Funeral Home (St. Clair Shores location) website for the online obituary and details.

Memorial offerings may be made in Kathryn's name to the Meals on Wheels program.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
5867752424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved