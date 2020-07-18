Kay M. (Dugan) Mathews, 81, of Donegal, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, at home.

She was born in 1939 in Somerset, a daughter of the late Emerson and Maggie (Shawley) Dugan.

Kay worked at Seven Springs in the food service department for many years.

She will be deeply missed by her family.

Kay is survived by her daughters, Cindy Miller, Connie Eachus, and Jackie Meyers and her husband Russell; grandchildren, Gary Ritenour, Amanda Keller and husband Mike, Cory Eachus and wife Jolene, Brandi Morrison and husband Ben, Kayla Ritenour, Morgan Earnesty and husband Brandon, and Alissa Velasquez; and her 11 great-grandchildren.

Kay was the last surviving member of her family.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

In following with Kay's wishes, there will be no visitation held, and interment will be held privately at Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

