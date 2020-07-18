1/
Kay M. Mathews
1939 - 2020
Kay M. (Dugan) Mathews, 81, of Donegal, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, at home.

She was born in 1939 in Somerset, a daughter of the late Emerson and Maggie (Shawley) Dugan.

Kay worked at Seven Springs in the food service department for many years.

She will be deeply missed by her family.

Kay is survived by her daughters, Cindy Miller, Connie Eachus, and Jackie Meyers and her husband Russell; grandchildren, Gary Ritenour, Amanda Keller and husband Mike, Cory Eachus and wife Jolene, Brandi Morrison and husband Ben, Kayla Ritenour, Morgan Earnesty and husband Brandon, and Alissa Velasquez; and her 11 great-grandchildren.

Kay was the last surviving member of her family.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

In following with Kay's wishes, there will be no visitation held, and interment will be held privately at Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
