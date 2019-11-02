|
Kelley Jean (Leiberger) Saylor, 46, of Rockwood, formerly of Connellsville, passed on Oct. 31, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born June 2, 1973, in Mt. Pleasant, she was a daughter of Robert and Shirley (Kelley) Leiberger of Connellsville.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harry and Adelia (Hilman) Kelley; and paternal grandparents, Melbourne and Ruby (Miller) Leiberger.
Kelley is survived by her parents; husband of 12 years, James Saylor of Rockwood; daughter, Carrie Saylor of Rockwood; beloved granddaughters, Chrislyn and Cydney, both of Rockwood; siblings, Twylla Gauden of Uniontown, Bobbi Lynn Zahrobsky and husband Brian of Mt. Pleasant, and Rob Leiberger and wife Amy of Uniontown; nieces and nephews, April, Mitchell, Ashley, Ben, and Breann; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and fur baby, Maddox.
Kelley was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and Westmoreland Community College. She was employed by Williamhouse in Mt. Pleasant and later by Wheeler Brothers in Somerset. She was a member of the Central Fellowship Church in Connellsville, where she was a past Sunday School teacher. She was an active member of the New Centerville and Rural Volunteer Fire Company, where she chaired the Bear Check Committee and was on the Big 5 Gun Bash Committee. She was also an honorary member of the Connellsville Township Fire Department.
Kelley loved traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, flowers, and taking photos of her experiences.
The family would like to express a special thank-you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of UPMC Shadyside and the Hillman Cancer Center, especially to Dr. Agha and his staff.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Somerset, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Michael Martin officiating.
Interment will follow at Middlecreek Cemetery.
A meal for all will then be served at the New Centerville Fire Hall.
The New Centerville Firemen will hold a service at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Nicholson Cancer Fund, 2511 Springfield Pike, Connellsville, PA 15425, or the New Centerville Fire Company, 3054 Kingwood Road, Rockwood, PA 15557.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.