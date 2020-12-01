Kenneth Allen Sharp of Connellsville, formerly of Uniontown, loving husband and father, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 18, 1943, son of Richard and Helen (Loraw) Sharp, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kathleen A. (Vitti) Sharp; daughter, Wendy Sabol and husband Mark; son, Douglas Sharp and wife Rachel; and step-daughter, Patricia L. Sypolt; grandchildren, Anna Sabol, Madalyn and Reed Sharp; step-grandchildren, Adam and Michael Sypolt, and Olivia Kokosko; a brother, David Sharp and wife Martha; sisters, Susan Santore and husband Charles; Janet Georgiana and husband Tony, Joyce Paroda and husband Andrew; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Kenneth worked at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 35 years as a utility coordinator before retiring in 2003. Ken and his son Doug had a lawn care business for many years. They both enjoyed running and together participated in several runs, including the Summit Challenge.

Ken dearly loved his family and grandchildren. His heart was always with his great love for animals of all kinds. He was devoted to his dog Kirby, who recently passed away.

Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Ext., Uniontown, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. for the immediate family and close friends, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A Blessing Service will follow on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. for the immediate family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, PO Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.