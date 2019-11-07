|
Kenneth B. Silsley, 83, of Ruffsdale, died early Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born Nov.5, 1936, in Ruffsdale, the son of the late Joshua N. and Laura B. Hough Silsley.
Ken was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
He attended East Huntingdon School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In his spare time, Ken enjoyed watching NASCAR and hunting.
Ken is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: His two daughters, Mimi Chayer and husband Mark of Chester, Conn., and Judy Fuoss of Hopwood; his three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his loving siblings, Geneieve Harris of Johnstown, James Silsley and wife Julie of East Berlin,
Ohio, and Marwin Silsley and wife Sharon of Glenford, Ohio; his special niece, Lynda Eichar of Scottdale; and a number of other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred "Roy", Melvin, Donald, Earl and Raymond Silsley; and sisters, Betty Altrichter and Ruth Dillinger in infancy.
Family and friends are cordially invited from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of a memorial service, to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with the Rev. Thomas Shirer officiating.
Private Inurnment will take place at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, South Huntingdon Township.
