Kenneth E. Wilson, 81, of Connellsville, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the Hillside Manor Estates, Connellsville.
He was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Connellsville, a son of the late Logan "Ted" and Iona Morris Wilson.
Mr. Wilson was a graduate of Connellsville High School and was employed and retired from Anchor Hocking Cap Plant, where he worked for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church of North America.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hall Wilson; one sister, Nancy Feniello of Connellsville, and several nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Bud and Ruth Hall; his brother-in-law, Garry Feniello; brother-in-law, Jimmy Hall, and sister-in-law, Glenda Fuller.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.
