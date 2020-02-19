|
Kenneth L. Hoffer, 95, of West Middlesex, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 17, 1924, in Acme, a son of the late Henry J. and Elsie S. Brown Hoffer.
Kenneth was a retired professional truck driver. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Hermitage.
He is survived by his wife, Ida L. Henderson Hoffer; his children, Deborah Fritz and her husband Carl of Lawrenceville, Ga., Kenneth Hoffer Jr. and his wife Miriam of Drums, Rita Kissam of West Middlesex, and Steven Hoffer and his wife Lori of Bainbridge; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Hoffer and his wife Eleanor of Acme.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Otha, Homer, Wilmer, Ronald, Orlando and Philson Hoffer; and his sisters, Belle Kreinbrook, Huldah Stouffer, Hazel Rooney, Dorothy Snyder, and Carolyn Clark.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Jeff Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.
Donations in honor of Kenneth L. Hoffer may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, samaritanspurse.org, or to the Neshannock Alliance Church, 3109 S. Keel Ridge Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159, [email protected]
