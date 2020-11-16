Our fun-loving husband, dad, grandpap and great grandpap, Kenneth R. Ansell, 80, of Dawson, entered into eternal life on Nov.14, 2020, peacefully at his home with his children by his side. He was born May 25, 1940, the son of the late John and Thelma Jackson Ansell.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Linda (Knight) Ansell; brothers Donald and Louis; and sister Eleanor Grooms; and stepdaughter, Linda Phillips.

Ken is survived by his wife Wilma (June Phillips) Ansell; his three children, Donna Sundin of Export, David (Tami) Ansell, and Judy (Bob) Keefer; and stepsons John (Vicky), Jeff (Cindy) Phillips, all of Dawson; brothers, John Jay, Carl; and sister, Linda Cottom; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken grew up and lived in Vanderbilt before moving to Perry Township. He attended the Vanderbilt Church of the Nazarene. After marrying June in 1990, he attended the First Christian Church in Perryopolis. Ken enjoyed his work as a truck driver for Chemical Leman Tank Lines before retiring.

We would like to extend a very special thank you to Ken's wonderful, caring and amazing caregivers, Kendra, Brianna and Tiffany. Without them, our family would have not been able to keep our dad at home. We would also like to thank Excela Hospice Care for their compassion of care over the last several months, especially his nurse Daryann and his aide Jackie.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, PA, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Melissa Snyder of Perryopolis First Christian Church and Pastor Kathy Barnhart of Scottdale United Methodist officiating. Interment will take place in Dickerson Run-Union Cemetery. Masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing must still be maintained.

