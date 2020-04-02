Home

Kenneth W. Cramer


1957 - 2020
Kenneth W. Cramer Obituary

Kenneth W. "Ken" Cramer, 62, of Normalville (formerly Jones Mills) passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born Nov. 13, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Raymond and Betty (Wilkins) Cramer.

Ken was a member of Buchanan Church of God, White. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and worked for Western Pennsylvania Conservancy Fallingwater. Ken loved spending time at their camp in Big Bear Lake, W.Va.

Ken is survived by his wife, Linda Cramer; two daughters, Jennifer Hall and husband James, and Stefanie Cramer and husband JD; adopted son, Cameron Randall and fiancée Sydney Carter; stepchildren, Rachel Johnson and Troy Johnson; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Martha Kalp and husband Dean, and Nancy Miner and husband Gary.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation.

Ken's family is planning a public memorial to be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again.

Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First. St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

