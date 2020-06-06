Kevin Gene Pritts passed away June 1, 2020.

He was born Aug. 4, 1961.

Known on the outside as "Streetlight," here's a guy that left behind a truckload of fond memories for which he would want to be remembered. He was the absolute master of spontaneous adventure and hell on wheels. Kevin was a lot of things in life, including a farmer, hunter, fisherman, mechanic, bouncer, laborer, biker and trucker. Kevin ran on "Kevin Time," which meant he would be habitually late to everything! And if you didn't like it, oh well, because who is gonna mouth off to a 6'7" guy? Kevin also was known for putting away food like no other; his go-to was two Big Mac's, double quarter pounder with cheese, filet-o-fish, and just when the poor McDonald's employee thought he was done, he ordered at least three more items, only to look over and ask what you wanted.

Despite excessive absence, Kevin graduated from Southmoreland High School with the Class of 1979. But without a doubt, Kevin's highest achievements are his two sons, Joshua and Joel, whom under any circumstances, he couldn't have been more proud of!

Kevin is survived by his son, Joshua Gene Pritts and fiancée Megan Allison; his son, Joel Konner Pritts and girlfriend Haley Clark; his parents, Eldin Paul Pritts and wife Dalene; his sister, Kelly Pritts; his brother, Keith Pritts and wife Betty Sue; his nephew, Travis Pritts and daughter Laila, whom Kevin adored; his niece, Sherie Schoen and husband Eric; his nephew, Richard Pritts and fiancée Liz Prough; and his first ex-wife, Terri Pritts, who remained a big part of our family. We can't forget the countless relatives and friends!

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Milton and Amanda Pritts, and Dale Sleasman and Iris Sleasman Mognet; his step-grandfather, Cliff Mognet; and numerous uncles and aunts.

To everyone who has helped through this terrible time, we cannot thank you enough. There are just too many to name!

A private ceremony will be held with Pastor David Stickley to celebrate the life of Kevin, who would have definitely wanted to remind everyone of the dangers of black ice, and that if you can't drive it, then you should junk it!

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.

