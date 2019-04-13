Kevin Kleca, 49, of Center Valley, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2019, after a long battle with Huntington's disease.

Kevin will be lovingly remembered by his father, Joseph Kleca and his wife Jeanne of Bethlehem; his siblings, twin sister Kristen Brown and her husband John of Center Valley, Kelley Bell and her husband Nick of Connellsville, Jodi Ervin and her husband Russ of Jacksonville, Fla., and Joseph F. Kleca of Whitehall; two nieces, Lexi and Alli Brown; and a nephew, Breck Ervin.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine (De- Marco) Kifer.

He will remain in the hearts of many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members who loved him.

He graduated from Connellsville Area High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed by CTC in Johnstown as a systems engineer during his working years.

Kevin enjoyed participating in 5K races throughout the tri-state area and was an avid Steelers fan. He also loved to sing and had a wonderful sense of humor. His smile was bright and contagious.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic

Church, Bethlehem, Pa. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in St. Rita's Cemetery, 198 Schultz Ave., Connellsville.

A luncheon will take place immediately following. If you plan to attend, kindly contact Kristen before April 20 by calling or texting 610-248-5776 or emailing [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571, or LV Health Network, ATTN: Development Office, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105. (Please put In Memory: Kevin Kleca for In-Patient Hospice in the check memo.)

Arrangements are by the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.