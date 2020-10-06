Kevin Scott Black, 57, of Scottdale, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Frick Hospital.

He was born May 25, 1963, in Connellsville, son of Harry Black and Mildred Rae Kingan Black.

Surviving are brothers and sisters, Gaylord (Kathy) Black, Larry (Karen) Black, Roxanne (Chuck) Sanner, Harry (Tammy) Black, and Karen Ross; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Barry Black and Ray Lynn Black; and brother-in-law, Chris Ross.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Roger P. Howard officiating.

Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.