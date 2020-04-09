Home

Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:45 AM - 1:30 PM
FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC
417 Pittsburgh St.
Scottdale, PA
View Map
Rev. Kimberly M. King Obituary

Rev. Kimberly M. (Hoyle) King, 57, of Owensdale, has entered into eternal life with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She reunites with family and friends who loved the Lord and welcomed her home, Tuesday April 7, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loving family.

Kimberly was married May 29, 1982, to Jeffrey S. King Sr. of Owensdale. Their family is Michael Scott King and his wife Sheree and son Caleb and wife Kelly and grandson Ryan, Misty Dawn Peterson; and Jeffrey Scott King Jr. and his companion Melissa Sullenberger. Kim has one sister, Charlotte Eutsey and her husband Ken; and their son, Todd Alan and wife Brandi and their children, Austin, Alex and Brooke; and their son, Craig Scott. She also has a brother Danny Hoyle and his children, Austin Hoyle and Danielle Hoyle and her companion Dominic.

Kim reunites with her parents, Daniel and Clara Zwierzelewski Hoyle, who passed away Oct. 23, 2007, and May 9, 2006, respectively. She also is predeceased by her in-laws, Milford and Retha, Millie, and Jim; and her sister, Diane Kaufman, who have entered into eternal life.

Diane's children are Tawnee, Tommy, Ryan, Cristopher; and her granddaughter is Jordan.

Kim worked in the family business, King's Electric, as an electrician, alongside her husband Jeff, Michael and Jeffrey, until God called her into pastoral ministry.

The family sends a special thank you to all our clients for your continued support throughout the years, and we look forward to serving you in years to come. The family also lifts a special thanksgiving prayer to her church family, Jacob's Creek and Owensdale UMCs, where she was the pastor of both churches, and beyond. Your love is greatly appreciated. Kim was also an honorary member of Everson Volunteer Fire Department.

Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private family visitation, service and interment, will be held with her friend, the Rev. Dennis Henley, officiating. A drive-through visitation will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. We ask that you please refrain from exiting the vehicle.

Memorials can be made to the Jacob's Creek UMC, 5543 Scottdale Dawson Road, Scottdale, PA 15683; Owensdale UMC, 720 Broadford Road, Connellsville, PA 15425; or Everson Volunteer Fire Department, 114 Jones St., Everson, PA 15631.

"I'll be waiting to welcome you home on the other side of life. It's a beautiful, perfect, peaceful place. It's my prayer that every one of you loves the Lord and we can spend eternity together in heaven. And always remember, Jesus loves you, and so do I!"

"May the Lord be with you until we meet again." ~ Kim

