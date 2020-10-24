1/
Kimberly S. Earnesty
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberly S. Earnesty, 55, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born March 21, 1965, in Connellsville, daughter of Matthew Earnesty and Connie Bevan.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her father; fiancé, Ronald Hall; children, Shannon Hall, Terry Hall, Jodi Earnesty, Annie Hall, Travis Hall, and Ronnie Hall; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother and sisters, Karen Earnesty, Matthew Earnesty, and Chanda Hennessy.

She was predeceased by her mother; and siblings, Dawn and Judy.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of service, in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in memory of Kimberly to the Kimberly Earnesty Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Service
04:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved