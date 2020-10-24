Kimberly S. Earnesty, 55, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born March 21, 1965, in Connellsville, daughter of Matthew Earnesty and Connie Bevan.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her father; fiancé, Ronald Hall; children, Shannon Hall, Terry Hall, Jodi Earnesty, Annie Hall, Travis Hall, and Ronnie Hall; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother and sisters, Karen Earnesty, Matthew Earnesty, and Chanda Hennessy.

She was predeceased by her mother; and siblings, Dawn and Judy.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of service, in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in memory of Kimberly to the Kimberly Earnesty Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.