L. Lorraine Smith, 98, of Normalville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 2, 1922, in Kingwood, a daughter of the late Roy and Ethel Henry Stoner.

Lorraine had so many wonderful childhood stories to tell of their years growing up on their family farm.

She has been a member of the Indian Head Church of God since 1948, where she and her late husband, the Rev. Dr. G. Marion Smith, came to serve as their pastor. She faithfully taught and very much enjoyed teaching the little ones in her Nursery Sunday School class. Her kind smile and gentle touch welcomed each child in class every Sunday for some 35 years.

Lorraine was well-traveled, making it to 49 of 50 states. She always had a story to share about her many trips, which she enjoyed so much. God blessed her with many creative talents ,and she was always busy using them! She crocheted beautiful afghans and baby blankets, baked and decorated special birthday cakes every year for family members, and made many weddings more special with the personalized and scented wedding candles she made. Perhaps her greatest love was painting. In many homes throughout the Indian Creek Valley, you are sure to find a beautiful painting of hers, as she so generously shared them with others. Her paintings often included a Bible verse, which was one way she shared her great faith.

In her later years, Lorraine enjoyed greeting and hosting at the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., in Melcroft. Her gentle, quiet nature and kind smile were a great comfort to many as they faced difficult times. Now, as her family faces the difficult time of losing her, we treasure all the love and memories we share, and we look forward to the day we are all reunited with her in our forever home in heaven.

She will be greatly missed but so fondly remembered by her daughter, Donna Firestone and her husband Ken of Normalville; her daughter-in-law, Bayonne Smith of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jondavid Smith and his wife Beth, Matthew Smith and his wife Sarah, Beth Tharp and her husband Matt, Amy Eells and her husband Peter, Tara Dunaway and her husband Brian, and Tiza Dunaway and her husband Greg; eight great-grandchildren, Taley Dunaway, Cassidy Dunaway, Maxim Smith, Alexandria Smith, Jackson Eells, Isabella Eells, Jett Dunaway and Lexi Dunaway; one brother, John Stoner of Rockwood; and many special nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Dr. G. Marion Smith; her son, David Marion Smith; a sister, Ruth Barron; and a brother, Ted Stoner.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Chris McLaughlin officiating.

Interment will follow in Somerset County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, in memory of L. Lorraine Smith.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit ww.brooksfuneralhomes.com.