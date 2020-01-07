Home

James Funeral Home Inc. - Newton Falls
8 East Broad St.
Newton Falls, OH 44444
(330) 872-5440
L. Mardelle Games

L. Mardelle Games Obituary

L. Mardelle Games, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital, Warren, Ohio.

She was born Jan. 6, 1930, at home in Indian Head, the daughter of the late Ira Joseph and Elizabeth (Pritts) Peck.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Domer Peck; and grandson, Ryan Lees.

She is survived by a daughter, Terri (David) Lees of Cortland, Ohio; son, Mike (Mare Sherrill) of Greenwood, S.C.; sister, Juanita (Norm) Cassidy of Sycamore, Ohio; brother, Harlan (Diane) Peck of Winston-Salem, N.C.; granddaughters, Tara and Avery Games of Greenwood, S.C.; and granddaughter-in-law, Lynne Lees of San Clemente, Calif.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Braceville United Methodist Church, Newton Falls, Ohio, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m.

Mardelle will be laid to rest with her parents at Champion Township Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls, OH 44444, in memory of Mardelle Games.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 E. Broad St., Newton Falls, OH 44444, 330-872- 5440.

Family and friends may view her obituary online or send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

