|
|
Larry Burkholder Jr., 52, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, Dec. 16, 2019, at home, after a brief battle with leukemia.
Larry was born July 14, 1967, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Larry and Helen (Koontz) Burkholder Sr.
Larry was a member of Mendon Baptist Church. He was formerly employed by Dick's Sporting Goods as a truck driver.
Larry is survived by his wife, Linda (Layman) Burkholder; stepson, Edward Chapman; stepdaughter, Sara Guess and husband Justin; grandchildren, Christina Shaw, Dylan Chapman, Joshua Lucot, Lily Guess, Abby Guess, and Zachary Guess; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Deborah Fisch and husband James, and Tammy Vrabel; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by a sister, Jodi Stimmel.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. A memorial service for Larry will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.