Larry Dale Ritenour, 67, of Normalville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
He was born Feb. 11, 1952, in Connellsville, a son of the late George Dewey and Freda Pauline Stein Ritenour.
Larry was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1971. He was a well-known auto body man and mechanic and was an avid car collector. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Normalville.
Larry will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his lifelong companion, Martha Lou Morrison of Normalville; his daughter, Michelle Carr and husband Robert of Donegal; his grandson, Anthony Norcera; his brother, David Russell Ritenour of Normalville; his sister, Karen Johnson and husband Earl of Connellsville; his stepsisters, Eileen May of Mill Run and Barbara Fullem and husband Edward of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor Ralph Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ, 102 Foxburg Road, Normalville, PA 15469, in memory of Larry D. Ritenour.
