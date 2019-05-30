Larry T. Ohler, 56, of Normalville, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home.

Larry was born Dec. 7, 1963, in Connellsville, the son of the late Howard "Nun" and Opel (Sanner) Ohler.

Larry loved and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Larry is survived by his siblings, Bernard Ohler and wife JoAnn, Leonard "Butch" Ohler and his woman for many years Bessie Shroyer, Howard Ohler Jr. and wife Doris, Joyce Martain and her man for many years Wayne, and Doris Logan and husband Clarence "Buck"; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many cousins.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Ohler; sister, Leona Fredrick; and nephew, Leonard L. Ohler Jr.

Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with Pastor Keith Solomon officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

