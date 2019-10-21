|
Laura A. Livengood, 51, of Scottdale, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Laura was born June 16, 1968, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of David Hatter of Mt. Pleasant and the late Betty J. (Zylka) Hatter, who passed away on Sept. 16, 2018.
Laura was a former cook at Goo's Corner Cafe Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant and a member of the Scottdale Sons of Italy Lodge. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially vacations to Virginia Beach.
Laura will be sadly missed by her loving family: her fiancé, Mark E. Grimm; her six children, Troy Klepsky (Melanie) of Scottdale, Ktlyn Beard (Daniel) of Salisbury, N.C., Derek Miller (Breanna) of Scottdale, Kelly Grimm (Jessica) of Morgantown, W.Va., Josh Grimm of Scottdale, and Tiffany Grimm of Morgantown, W.Va.; her 12 grandchildren; her sister, Renee Hatter of Royersford; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her pet cat, Peanut.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Justin Klepsky; and her granddaughter, Madisyn Klepsky.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Benjamin Zylka officiating.
Graveside committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Connellsville.
Love lasts forever!