Home

POWERED BY

Services
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Livengood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura A. Livengood


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura A. Livengood Obituary

Laura A. Livengood, 51, of Scottdale, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

Laura was born June 16, 1968, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of David Hatter of Mt. Pleasant and the late Betty J. (Zylka) Hatter, who passed away on Sept. 16, 2018.

Laura was a former cook at Goo's Corner Cafe Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant and a member of the Scottdale Sons of Italy Lodge. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially vacations to Virginia Beach.

Laura will be sadly missed by her loving family: her fiancé, Mark E. Grimm; her six children, Troy Klepsky (Melanie) of Scottdale, Ktlyn Beard (Daniel) of Salisbury, N.C., Derek Miller (Breanna) of Scottdale, Kelly Grimm (Jessica) of Morgantown, W.Va., Josh Grimm of Scottdale, and Tiffany Grimm of Morgantown, W.Va.; her 12 grandchildren; her sister, Renee Hatter of Royersford; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her pet cat, Peanut.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Justin Klepsky; and her granddaughter, Madisyn Klepsky.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Benjamin Zylka officiating.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Connellsville.

Love lasts forever!

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now