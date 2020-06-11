Lawrence Blaine Truxel, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.

He was born Oct 5, 1926, in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of the late Albert and Mabel Rice Truxel.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Gaudiello Truxel, whom he fondly referred to as "Joey"; three daughters, Debbie (Don) Elder, Lori (Don) Fox, and Toni Lynn (Jay) Kromer; seven grandchildren, Kelly (Alex) Huber, Stacy (Nate) Clabaugh, Cory Fox, Tyler (Stef) Fox, Jayme Kromer, Moriah (Joe) Mowry, and Madie Kromer; three great-grandchildren, Sophie Huber, Max Huber and Camron Clabaugh; and two sisters, Alberta White Chernek and Lois (Gordon) Shurie.

Larry attended St. Pius X Church with his wife. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He obtained his pilot's license in 1951. He worked as a mechanic at West Penn Power, from which he retired in 1986. He enjoyed bowling, riding motorcycles, working on cars, watching the Steelers, gardening, playing music, and attending Senior Games, where he still holds the record for longest shot put (age 90+ bracket). He happily passed his love for music to several of his grandchildren, who enjoyed their "jam" sessions with Pap. Larry's biggest passion was his love for his wife and family. He was so proud of their accomplishments and their good character. He cherished all family gatherings and spending time with all those he loved. He always had a big smile and a firm shoulder rub. He loved to talk, not only of old times, but also current events. His strong, stubborn, and determined traits were perfectly balanced with his gentle, sweet, and kind personality. He was truly one of a kind and will be so greatly missed.

Private military honors, accorded by the American Legion Post 446 as per his wish, and private funeral services were held June 9, 2020, at the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating.

The family would like to thank Excela Hospice for the compassionate care.

