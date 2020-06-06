Lawrence Donald (Bobby) Locke, 86, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, to join his loving Lord Jesus.

He was born March 3, 1934, in Rowes Run, the son of the late John and Anna Misenko Locke.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Leonard, Michael (Andy), Joseph (Jay) and Edward (Charlie) Locke; and sisters, Helen Kolcun and Ethel Emmert.

Bobby was an outstanding athlete in baseball and football. He received a full scholarship to play football at Arizona State University but quickly determined that baseball was his sport. So, he signed a contract with the Cleveland Indians in 1953. This resulted in an 18-year professional baseball career, nine years of which were in the major leagues with the Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds and California Angels. He posted a 16-15 win-loss record and 4.02 ERA.

During Bobby's professional baseball career, he actively served in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany. Some of his highest honors and memories included being selected to play on the 1952 USA Baseball All-Star Team, obtaining an 18-game winning record in 1956 with the Reading Phillies; playing in his 1959 MLB debut game at Fenway Park, where he launched a home run over the Green Monster and faced off against Ted Williams for the first time; maintaining a .255 batting average in the majors as a pitcher; and his inductions into the Mid-Mon Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bobby really enjoyed the outdoors, from playing games outside with his grandchildren to roaring the hills hunting, fishing and wood-cutting. A little-known fact about Bobby was he was a registered beauty shop operator in Pennsylvania. Besides being retired from MLB, Bobby was also retired from Frito-Lay, Inc., after 26 years of service as a salesman.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carma Peters Locke; daughter, Lauren Hurley (James) of Connellsville; sons, Kenneth Locke (Sherry) of Dundee, Mich., and Robert Locke (Laura) of Connellsville; grandchildren, Clay Hurley, Trenton Hurley, Shannon Hurley, Elizabeth Locke Wisniewski (Steve), Jared Locke (Allison), Ryan Locke, and Elena Renze; great-grandchildren, Quinn Wisniewski and Mara Wisniewski; sisters, Margaret Yagodzinski and Evelyn Chulick, both of Pittsburgh; and many nieces, nephews, good friends, and neighbors.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, the hour of a remembrance service, at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.

A graveside memorial service with his family and close friends will be held at a later date at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.

Viera, nádej, a láska, najväcšia je láska.

Faith, hope, and love.

