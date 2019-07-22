Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Lawrence D. Shaner of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township) passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 comfortably at his home.

He was born April 15, 1941 in Scottdale, the son of the late James A. and Emma Jean Dittling Shaner.

He was employed and retired from Williamhouse. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965.

Lawrence will be missed by his daughter Kelly Onusko; sisters Judy Springer and Dolores Basinger (Ken); brother Robert Shaner; grandchildren Tyler, Evan, Caitlin and Zachery; nieces and nephews, Kathy Hendricks (Ron), Paula Kinneer (Rodney), Jim Springer (Amanda), Jeffrey Basinger (Jen) and Kim Ulery (Denny); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his brother James W, Shaner and his brother-in- law, Edward Springer.

Per Lawrence's request, there was no public visitation. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mount Pleasant, Pa. 15666, Pa. (724-547-2122).

