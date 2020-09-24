Lawrence J. Nemec Jr., 76, of Ruffsdale, died peacefully Sunday evening, Sept. 20, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born April 17, 1944, in Greensburg, the son of the late Lawrence Joseph Sr. and Faye Sumpman Nemec.

Larry was a graduate of South Huntingdon Township High School Class of 1962. He then continued his education and graduated from California University in 1966 with a BS degree in elementary education and his masters degree in 1969. Larry then pursed his education at University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia University where he obtained the following professional certificates: elementary principal, secondary principal, supervisor elementary education, letter for eligibility for superintendent.

Larry held many positions within the Yough School District from 1966-2008, such as elementary teacher, grades 5 and 6 at Sutersville Elementary; head teacher, grade 6 at Barren Run Elementary; head teacher, grade 6 at H.W. Good Elementary; elementary principal, H.W. Good-Lowber-Mendon-Barren Run; junior high assistant principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent of Yough School District.

He held many educational memberships such as YEA (Yough Education Association) member and president, PSEA, NEA, PASA and WCSA as a member and as president as well.

Prior to his full-time employment, Larry was employed by Sutersville Lumber, South Huntingdon Township, Cooh Asphalt Co. and was a farmer who raised and showed Suffolk sheep.

In his spare time, Larry enjoyed hunting, nature, bicycling, gardening, playing the accordion and feeding the wildlife.

Larry believed that everyone should give back to their community in some shape or form and he most definitely lived this belief. He also believed that you should show respect for all. His treatment of students, faculty, staff and parents was evident in his dealings with them. Examples of this was a standing ovation when he was introduced to the staff and faculty as their superintendent, and he was also given the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Pirates baseball game.

Larry was very involved within his community, where he was a member of Yukon Volunteer Fire Department for seven years and a trustee.

He was a charter member of the Turkeytown-South Huntingdon Township Volunteer Fire Co., where he held various positions such as the Relief Association president, president of the fire company, fire chief for 44- plus years. He was a life member for 55-plus years and acquired many Pennsylvania state grants to obtain new tools and equipment for the fire company.

He was a member of Westmoreland County Fire Association, Westmoreland County Fire Chiefs Association, Pennsylvania State Fire Association, Mohawks Westmoreland County Association, PA State Fire Marshall Bureau assistant and of the founding members of the Covered Bridge 4-H Horse Club.

Additionally, Larry was a member of the NRA, life member of Herminie Sportsman's Association and a past member of the Board of Review for the West Newton Boy Scouts.

He held the title of South Huntingdon Township auditor for 30 years and served as the South Huntingdon Township emergency coordinator for 14-plus years.

Larry wore many hats in the South Huntingdon Township community. He was known in many forms, such as a husband, father, teacher, friend and fire chief. He touched so many lives within the community and will always be remembered.

Larry is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Barbara Ceccenello Nemec of Ruffsdale; his loving children, Lauri Frost and husband Harry of St. Johns, Fla., Richard Bosch and wife Kim of New Paris, Pa., Michael Bosch and wife Crina of Las Vegas, Nev., Kimberly Stepinsky and husband Joe of West Newton; his grandchildren, Jimmy Frost and wife McKenzie, Joel and Jesse Frost, Beau Bosch and fiance Sarah, Rylee and Belle Bosch; his siblings, Frank Nemec and wife Lois of Florida, Fay Stuyvesant of West Newton, Cindy Thorne and husband Art of West Newton.

Larry was always an animal lover and had many dogs and cats over the years, including his special dogs, Ike and Mikey, his miniature Schnauzers.

Larry's family, friends and brother firemen are invited to Turkeytown V.F.D. Social Hall from 8 to 10 a.m., the hour of his funeral service, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with Pastor Steve Myers of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, New Stanton, and the fire hall chaplain, Barry D. Smith. The doors to the social hall will be open at 8 a.m.

Entombment will follow in Westmoreland Memorial Park, Greensburg. All fire departments are invited to participate. If planning to attend, please message TVFD on their Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, Larry's family suggests that memorials be made to the Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department at 90 Supervisor Drive, West Newton, PA 15089. Should you wish to send flowers, please send all flowers directly to the Turkeytown VFD Social Hall.

In compliance with the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required for the service.

Larry's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send online condolences please visit www.kapr.com