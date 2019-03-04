Home

Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
NORMALVILLE

Lawrence J. "Sonny" Rule, 90, of Normalville, died Saturday March 2, 2019 at his home.

He was born Aug. 30, 1928 at Virgin Run, a son of the late Lawrence and Bessie Vance Rule.

Sonny was employed as a glassworker at the Clairton Glass Works and did carpentry work for contractors. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the Valley Veterans.

He is survived by his wife, Rita M. Nicholson Rule; two children, Katherine Carnes and Minnie Rule; two grandchildren; his step-children, Pamela Sipe, Veronica Shipley, Dwayne Shipley, Rita Glaze, Robin Grimm, Melanie Johnson, Marilyn Raffle, Robert "Lee" Shipley, Melissa Barron, Eric Shipley and Benjamin Shipley; three step-grandchildren that he raised, Lincoln Shipley, Melody Gribbon and Jeremy Shipley; numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft. where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Rev. Paul Prinkey officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

