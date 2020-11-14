1/
Lawrence McLaughlin
Lawrence "Larry" Mc- Laughlin, 84, of Uniontown, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W. Va.

He was born June 11, 1936, in Mt. Braddock, son of Lawrence Wesley McLaughlin and Elizabeth Ridley McLaughlin.

He was a life member of Amvets Post 103, Hopwood, a North Union Township auditor, a member of Laurel Highlands School Board of Directors and Pechin Chapel.

He was a self-employed building contractor.

Larry was an avid golfer.

He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Doris Wolfe Mc- Laughlin; children, Leslie (Keith) Willard, Denise (Bink) Klink and Lawrence (Tara) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Bo and Joshua Klink, Jessica (Greg) Lloyd, Amelia and Brooke McLaughlin; sister, Sharon Durst; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister, Barry Ridley, Ruth Lohr and James McLaughlin; and three grandchildren.

Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

Services will be held in the funeral home Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Percy Cemetery.

MASKS MUST BE WORN.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
