Leah Katherine "Kitty" Causer, 82, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 12, 1937, in Normalville, a daughter of the late Kenneth Ralph and Bessie Clark Geary.
Prior to her retirement, Kitty worked in housekeeping at Columbia Hospital in Palatka, Fla. She also worked as a housekeeper for various families in the area. She was a member of the Clinton Church of God. Kitty liked baking and gardening.
She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, David Geary of Clinton and Leslie Causer of Clinton; her brothers, Kenneth G. Geary and wife Carolyn of Stahlstown, Eugene Geary and wife Jerry of Clinton, Floyd "Tuck" Geary and wife Becky of Normalville, Stanley "Skip" Geary and wife Donna of Gibsonia, and Earl Geary and wife Marlene of Normalville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kitty was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Causer; her sister, Martha Keefer; and her brothers, Thomas, Boyd and Roger Geary.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Joseph Wingrove officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Dan Snyder Cemetery, White.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.