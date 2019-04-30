Leatrice Y. "Beans" Williams, 89, of Lemont Furnace, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 6, 1930, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Donald and Ida Catherine Bitner Lima.

Mrs. Williams was a 1948 graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. She was a member of the Faith Bible Church.

She is survived by three children, Lloyd A. Williams and his wife Debbie of Connellsville, Lori Lambie and her husband Bernard of Dunbar, and Lee Ann Mahute and her husband James of St. Clairsville, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Logan Williams and his wife Katie, Lloyd Williams and his fiancée Dylana Kutek, Austin Williams, B.A. Lambie and his wife Jamie, Brandin Lambie and his wife Katie, and Sarah, Nathan and Jacob Mahute; one great-grandchild, Brayley Lynn Lambie; and one brother, David Lima and his wife Nancy of Mentor, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd A. Williams in 1989; and a brother, Donald Lima.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Brandon Robertson officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Ellie, Sherri, Carol, Ruth, Tasha and Melissa for their care and concern of Mrs. Williams during her illness.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.