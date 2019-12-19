Home

Lena M. Cramer Obituary

Lena Mae Cramer, 89, of Conneautville, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Rolling Fields in Conneautville.

Born June 17, 1930, in Somerset County, she was the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Sheets) Johnson.

She married Harrison (Red) C. Cramer on Aug. 22, 1947, and he preceded her in death on Dec.13, 1988.

Lena was a loving and devoted homemaker. For 26 years, she was a bus driver for Warren Brothers and retired in 1996.

She was a member of the Harmonsburg United Methodist Church. Lena enjoyed camping, gardening and tending to her flower beds.

Survivors include a son, Rodger Cramer of Conneautville; a daughter, Orpha Williams and her husband Mark of Clover, S.C.; two grandchildren, Cody Williams and his wife Shannon of Pace, Fla., and Megan Pumphrey and her husband Christian of Clover, S.C.; and family friends, Donna and Tom O'Brien of Meadville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Harrison Cramer Jr.; daughter, Anette Cramer; and brother, Donald Johnson.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, at Royal-Coleman Funeral Home, 6028 U.S. Highway 6, Linesville, with the Rev. David Chin, of the Harmonsburg United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will be private in Linesville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Harmonsburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 232, Harmonsburg, PA 16422.

Please share a condolence or memory of Lena for the family at royalcolemanfuneralhome.com.

