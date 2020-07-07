1/
Lenora A. Snyder
Lenora A. "Lee" (Connors) Snyder, 85, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

She was born Dec. 13, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late James and Bertha (Gray) Crosby.

Lee was a devoted homemaker. She was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist RC Church in Scottdale, where she served as a eucharistic minister and volunteered for many activities. She was also a member of In His Image International Ministry in Bryantown, Md. Outside of spending time with her family, Lee enjoyed playing bingo and listening to music at the Brownfield Community Center.

She is survived by her loving children, Ruth Stewart (Mark), Eugene Connors (Stephanie), Linda Casey (Jack), Dr. James Connors (Dr. Lisa), and Jamie Thorpe (Tad); 14 grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her cocker spaniel, Angel.

In addition to her parents, Lee was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene F. Connors Sr.; her second husband,

George D. Snyder; a grandson, James E. Earnesty; two brothers, James and Clair Crosby; and five sisters, Ruth Szczekocki, Bertha Wall, Cindy Kelty, Betty Garsteck, and Joann St. John.

Family and friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Prayers of transfer will be held for the immediate family at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist RC Church, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant. Everyone attending is asked to please go directly to the church.

Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.

All guests are encouraged to practice social distancing, and the use of face masks is required. Please be patient as our staff directs visitors in limited numbers into the funeral home.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
JUL
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
JUL
9
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
