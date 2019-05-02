Leola Frances Wallace Broderick died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Uniontown Hospital, March 1, 1924, the daughter of Oliver Michael and Edna Brindle Wallace of Lemont Furnace. She was a member of the Class of 1942 of North Union High School and was employed at the Keystone Fireworks Co., Dunbar, during World War II, where she made flares for the U.S. Navy. She was also employed as a unit clerk at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh in the early 1940s. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. She was a charter member of North Union Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543 Ladies Auxiliary, member of the AMVETS Post 103 Auxiliary, member of the former BPO Elks 370 Ladies Auxiliary, and former member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 505. Over the years, she volunteered her time as a Girl Scout leader, with the American Red Cross bandage project, and in the cafeteria at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic School. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Dale Broderick, who died Jan. 26, 1985; daughter, Carol A. Broderick Kekela, Oct. 23, 2017; son-in-law, Ronald J. Kekela, Dec. 29, 1994; step-grandson, Jeffrey Kelley; and siblings, Esther, Phillip, Nelle, Robert, Joseph (Jay), Raymond, Oliver Eugene (Gene) and Regis Wallace, Rosemary Wallace Bruno and Patricia Wallace Meyer. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Surviving are her loving sons, Robert Joseph Broderick and his wife Patricia (Zgorecki) Broderick, of Connellsville, and Edward Dale Broderick and his wife Connie (Martin) Broderick of Lemont Furnace; five granddaughters, Sherri Broderick Kozup of Greenville, N.C.; Beth Kekela Windsor and husband Robin of Pittsburgh; Renae Broderick Hill and husband Michael of Wake Forest, N.C.; Jennifer Broderick Seidel and husband Steve of Mt. Airy, Md.; and Susan Broderick Takach and husband Bradley of Uniontown; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Lauren and Kayla Kozup of Greenville, N.C., Victor, Natalie and Connor Hill of Wake Forest, N.C., Alexander and Katherine Seidel of Mt. Airy, Md., and Alexis and Olivia Takach of Uniontown; great-greatgrandson, Bentley Kozup; stepgrandson, Christopher Kelley; and step-great-grandchildren, Phillip Windsor of Singapore, Steven Windsor and wife Christine of Sarasota, Fla., and Kara Windsor of Manchester, England; and six great-step-grandchildren, Christopher, Jordan, Hunter, Alinabelle, Amelia Rose and Sophie. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and until 9 a.m. Saturday, the hour of Prayers of Transfer, at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Jefferson Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Layfayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society, P.O. Box 375, Connellsville, PA 15425 or Immaculate Conception Church Organ Fund, 116 S. Second St., Connellsville, PA 15425. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.