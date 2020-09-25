1/
Leona K. Lewandowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leona K. Lewandowski, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

She was born Jan. 2, 1931, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Junick) Sutty.

Leona was a loving wife and mother and a devoted homemaker. She was a member of the partner parish of St. Joseph RC Church, Everson.

She is survived by her son, Dave Lewandowski and his wife, Kim; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Clarence "Diz" Lewandowski; and her four sisters, Florence, Eleanor, Louise and Jane.

Family and friends are welcome from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where parting prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist RC Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family is grateful to Medi Hospice and staff Michelle and Cheryl and nurse Katy for their care, and especially thankful to Leona's extraordinary caregiver, Nancy Miles.

To share an online condolence, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved