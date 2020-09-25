Leona K. Lewandowski, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

She was born Jan. 2, 1931, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Junick) Sutty.

Leona was a loving wife and mother and a devoted homemaker. She was a member of the partner parish of St. Joseph RC Church, Everson.

She is survived by her son, Dave Lewandowski and his wife, Kim; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Clarence "Diz" Lewandowski; and her four sisters, Florence, Eleanor, Louise and Jane.

Family and friends are welcome from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where parting prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist RC Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family is grateful to Medi Hospice and staff Michelle and Cheryl and nurse Katy for their care, and especially thankful to Leona's extraordinary caregiver, Nancy Miles.

