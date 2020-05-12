Leona Urosek, 90, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home.She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Indian Head, a daughter of the late Fred and Mable Miller Gales.She attended school in Indian Head. She worked at McKenna's Shoe Store, Artley Clothing Store, and as a cook and baker in the cafeteria for the Connellsville Area School District. She was an avid camper, having maintained a camper with Eddie, her husband, at Scottyland for many years. She was a member of the Indian Head Church of God.She is predeceased by her husband, Edward F. Urosek; her sister, Eldora Feddish; and her brother, James (J.D.) Gales.She is survived by brothers, Fred (Bugs) Gales, and Glenny Gales and his wife Diane of Melcroft; sister, Terre Richey and her husband James of Florida; her daughter, Deborah A.Krivus and husband James of Connellsville; her son, John E. Urosek and his wife Claudia of Connellsville; grandchildren, Julie Kezmarsky and her husband Chad of Connellsville, Kara Anderson and her husband Matthew of Greensburg, Rachel Urosek and her fiancé Nick D'Ambrosio of Pittsburgh, Christopher Urosek and his wife Amanda of New Stanton, and Patrick Urosek and his wife Ashley of North Carolina; and five great-grandchildren, Isabella and Chloe Kezmarsky, Easton and Kaden Anderson, and Milo Urosek, and one on the way soon.Due to the COVID-19 mandates, a private service for family will be held at the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 12, 2020.